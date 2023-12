This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikonenko dismissed the claim of Rolf Mutzenich, the chairman of the SPD parliamentary group in the Bundestag, that Ukraine listed him as a “terrorist.”

The Ukrainian government does not have a list of terrorists, Nikonenko said.

According to the ZDF, a German public broadcaster, Mutzenich earlier accused the Ukrainian government of putting him on a "terrorist list."