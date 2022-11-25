Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Official: South Korea to provide high-voltage generators for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 25, 2022 6:44 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

First Deputy Chairman of the Ukrainian parliament, Oleksandr Korniienko, said on Nov. 25 that South Korea would send 20 high-voltage generators and five electric mini-excavators to Ukraine as the country suffers from Russia's mass attacks on the energy system.

The generators will be delivered on Dec. 12, according to the official.

“We greatly appreciate the support South Korea has already provided and is planning to provide,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Ukrenergo reported that the power deficit in the country had been reduced to 30% after massive blackouts occurred in all Ukrainian regions as a result of Russia’s latest large-scale strike on the energy infrastructure on Nov. 23.

It was Russia’s fifth massive air strike targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The previous ones took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15

3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
