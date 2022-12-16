Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Official: Russian missile hits residential building in Kryvyi Rih, potential casualties

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 16, 2022 10:07 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

During a Russian mass missile strike on the morning of Dec. 16, a residential in the city of Kryvyi Rih was hit, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the President’s Office.

There could be casualties as people may be under the rubble, Tymoshenko reported. Emergency services are working at the site.

Explosions were reported in Kyiv, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, and other multiple cities across Ukraine on Dec. 16 amidst Russia’s seventh mass missile strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since Oct. 10. Power outages have been confirmed in multiple cities, including Kharkiv and Poltava.

Earlier, Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said Russia is “massively attacking Ukraine,” while Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim reported that Russian forces had launched about 60 missiles.

The air raid alert is on in all Ukrainian regions but occupied Crimea and Luhansk Oblast.

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
