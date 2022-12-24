Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Kharkiv, Poltava without electricity amid latest mass missile strike

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 16, 2022 9:57 am
Kharkiv and Poltava, two big Ukrainian regional capitals, have been left without electricity amid the ongoing Russian mass missile strike on Ukraine.

Russia's seventh mass attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure started on the morning of Dec. 16. Explosions were reported in multiple cities across Ukraine.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the city was left without electricity. He added that the "invincibility centers," providing electricity and internet access, are operational.

Poltava Mayor Oleksandr Mamai confirmed there's a blackout in the city, calling on residents to keep calm and wait for further details.

Russia has repeatedly been launching mass missile strikes across Ukraine, targeting the country's energy infrastructure since Oct.10. The attacks killed dozens of people and forced authorities to impose blackouts.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Tags: Dec. 16 attacks
