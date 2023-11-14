Official: Russian attacks on Kherson injure 2 women

This audio is created with AI assistance

As of 7 p.m. local time, two female civilians are confirmed to have been wounded in Russian attacks against Kherson on Nov. 14, reported Roman Mrochko, the head of the city's military administration.

Russian forces struck the city’s Korabelnyi district in the afternoon, leaving a 61-year-old woman with a light hand injury, according to Mrochko.

A 54-year-old woman suffered an explosive injury, concussion, and shrapnel wounds when Russia hit the same district of Kherson early on Nov. 14, the official said on Telegram.

She was reportedly hospitalized in stable condition.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin also reported on the morning strike, saying Russian forces targeted a residential area, damaging people’s homes.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.