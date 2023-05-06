Official: Russian airstrike kills 2 in Avdiivka

This audio is created with AI assistance



Russia's May 5 airstrike killed two civilians in Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, Vitaly Barabash, head of city's military administration, said on May 6.

The strike destroyed two apartment buildings in downtown Avdiivka. A family of three was living in one apartment.

"(After the strike) a woman flew out of the window. She was found dead near the building. A man was later pulled out of the rubble. He also died,” Barabash told national television, as quoted by Zn.ua.

Another woman, born in 1936, remains under the rubble, Barabash said.

Barabash also said the emergency services had found the body of a utility worker killed by Russia's April 30 attack on Avdiivka.

Avdiivka has been a front-line city since 2014 as a key defense node in Donetsk Oblast. It stands just five kilometers north of Russian-occupied Donetsk. The small industrial city, with a pre-war population of 32,000 people, is largely ruined.