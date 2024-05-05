Official: Russia hits power plant in Donetsk Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant in Donetsk Oblast with five heavy artillery rockets, damaging several sites at the power plant, deputy head of Mykolaivka City Military Administration Volodymyr Proskunin said on May 5.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, destroying several thermal power plants across the country, including the Trypillia plant, the main electricity supplier to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.

Proskinin told Suspilne news outlet that the Russian self-propelled 300 mm multiple rocket launcher deployed five rounds, including four with cluster munitions, to hit the power plant.

No casualties have been reported, and no detail were provided on the extent of the damage.

It is unclear whether the power plant, with a capacity of 830 megawatts and located just outside Sloviansk, is currently operational and generating power.

The city of Mykolaivka, located in northern Donetsk Oblast northwest of Kramatorsk, is subjected to daily Russian attacks.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine needs 25 Patriot air defense systems to protect the entire country from Russian attacks.



