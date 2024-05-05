Skip to content
Official: Russia hits power plant in Donetsk Oblast

by Alexander Khrebet May 5, 2024 8:50 PM 1 min read
Illustrative image: A view of the destroyed engine room of Trypillia Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv Oblast after a Russian missile attack on April 11, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Russian forces struck the Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant in Donetsk Oblast with five heavy artillery rockets, damaging several sites at the power plant, deputy head of Mykolaivka City Military Administration Volodymyr Proskunin said on May 5.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, destroying several thermal power plants across the country, including the Trypillia plant, the main electricity supplier to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.

Proskinin told Suspilne news outlet that the Russian self-propelled 300 mm multiple rocket launcher deployed five rounds, including four with cluster munitions, to hit the power plant.

No casualties have been reported, and no detail were provided on the extent of the damage.

It is unclear whether the power plant, with a capacity of 830 megawatts and located just outside Sloviansk, is currently operational and generating power.

The city of Mykolaivka, located in northern Donetsk Oblast northwest of Kramatorsk, is subjected to daily Russian attacks.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine needs 25 Patriot air defense systems to protect the entire country from Russian attacks.

Opinion: Russia’s energy infrastructure attacks are depopulating Ukraine
The collapse of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure last year due to Russia’s war brought the entire country to its knees. And while Ukraine was, for the most part, spared from widespread blackouts this winter, Russian forces are once again targeting critical infrastructure. Russia resumed missile and…
The Kyiv IndependentOlga Aivazovska


Author: Alexander Khrebet
9:58 PM

Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast kill 1, injure 2.

Shelling in the village of Monachynivka in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district caused a fire at a house, killing an 88-year-old woman and injuring a 34-year-old man. A resident of the village of Kivsharivka was also injured in an attack.
8:50 PM

Official: Russia hits power plant in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces struck the Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant in Donetsk Oblast with five heavy artillery rockets, damaging several sites at the power plant, deputy head of Mykolaivka City Military Administration Volodymyr Proskunin said on May 5.
1:35 AM

Updated: Russian drone attack on Kharkiv injures 6.

Russia launched a drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast during the early hours of May 5, setting fire to at least eight residential homes in the city of Kharkiv and injuring six people, local authorities reported.
