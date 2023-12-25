Skip to content
Russian attacks kill 1, injure 5 in Kherson, Donetsk oblasts

by Dinara Khalilova December 25, 2023 12:07 PM 2 min read
A general view of Chornobaivka, Kherson Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 17, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Artur Widak/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Kherson and Donetsk oblasts over the past 24 hours killed one person and wounded another five, regional authorities reported on Dec. 25.

Russian forces launched 71 strikes against Kherson Oblast, using mortars, artillery, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, anti-aircraft guns, tanks, drones, and aviation, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.

The attacks on the southern region killed one person and wounded two more, according to Prokudin. A factory in Kherson was damaged, he added.

According to the regional administration, the deadly attack occured in Chornobaivka, where the body of a 37-year-old woman was found under the rubble of a destroyed house.

A total of 26 houses, a gym, educational and medical facilities, an agricultural facility, road infrastructure and vehicles were damaged in Russian shelling of Chornobaivka, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration wrote.

In Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast, two civilians were wounded in the village of New York, and another suffered injuries in Ocheretyne, some 40 kilometers northwest of Russian-occupied Donetsk, the acting regional governor reported.

Russian strikes against multiple settlements in Donetsk Oblast damaged nearly 30 houses, an infrastructure facility, and an industrial facility, according to Ihor Moroz.

Over the past day, Russia also targeted Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy oblasts.

Homes and civilian infrastructure were damaged in these regions, but no casualties were reported.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.