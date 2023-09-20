Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Official: Potential US Government shutdown could put Ukraine aid at risk

by Nate Ostiller September 20, 2023 4:31 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The possibility of an impending government shutdown in the U.S. may threaten to disrupt the flow of military aid to Ukraine, a Pentagon spokesman stated to Politico in an article published on Sept. 19.

Disputes about future spending, both within the Republican party and across party lines, have prevented an agreement that will continue to fund the government before the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, 2023. If no bills are passed, the federal government will effectively “shut down”, with an exemption for matters of national security.

It remains unclear whether military aid for Ukraine, which includes training programs for Ukrainian soldiers, and the shipment of arms, would be included in this exemption.

Deadlock on a variety of issues, many of which unrelated to Ukraine, has so far prevented the signing of an agreement that would prevent the impending shutdown.

However, due to a previously reported accounting error by the Pentagon that allowed for an additional $6.2 billion in military aid, funding for the continued weapons shipments would be able to continue even in the case of a shutdown. The already earmarked funding is not subject to fiscal year limitations, but could still be interrupted due to furloughs and other shutdown related disruptions.

During the presidency of Donald Trump, there were two government shutdowns, with one, a dispute over funding of the Mexico border wall, lasting 35 days.

Poll: Majority of Americans support continued aid for Ukraine
A new poll released by Ukrainian grassroots organization Razom has recorded 63% of respondents in the U.S. expressing support for continued military aid to Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.