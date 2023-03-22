Official: Approximately 10 children still remain in Bakhmut

This audio is created with AI assistance

Approximately 10 children still remain in the embattled city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk reported on national television on March 22.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved on March 7 the mandatory evacuation of families with children from active combat zones, the criteria of which applies primarily to Bakhmut.

Children being evacuated from active combat zones must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, according to the Reintegration Ministry. Furthermore, parents are not allowed to refuse the order to evacuate.

Approximately 38 children remained in Bakhmut when the announcement was first made.

"There are no big problems," Vereshchuk said on March 22 regarding the ongoing evacuation process. "There is a very high density of shelling and people are leaving, especially those with children."

According to the deputy prime minister, officials are doing everything they can to facilitate continued civilian evacuations from Bakhmut as quickly as possible.

Bakhmut has been the epicenter of intense fighting for the past eight months. The Russian military aims to seize the entirety of the Donbas region, which includes Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. However, Ukrainian forces have so far managed to maintain control of the city.