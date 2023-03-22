Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Official: Approximately 10 children still remain in Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 22, 2023 2:50 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Approximately 10 children still remain in the embattled city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk reported on national television on March 22.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved on March 7 the mandatory evacuation of families with children from active combat zones, the criteria of which applies primarily to Bakhmut.

Children being evacuated from active combat zones must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, according to the Reintegration Ministry. Furthermore, parents are not allowed to refuse the order to evacuate.

Approximately 38 children remained in Bakhmut when the announcement was first made.

"There are no big problems," Vereshchuk said on March 22 regarding the ongoing evacuation process. "There is a very high density of shelling and people are leaving, especially those with children."

According to the deputy prime minister, officials are doing everything they can to facilitate continued civilian evacuations from Bakhmut as quickly as possible.

Bakhmut has been the epicenter of intense fighting for the past eight months. The Russian military aims to seize the entirety of the Donbas region, which includes Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. However, Ukrainian forces have so far managed to maintain control of the city.

One night in Bakhmut: Civilians wait for the end as Russia draws closer
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.