Official: 5 victims of Russian attack on postal depot in intensive care

Five of the people injured in a Russian attack on a postal depot in Kharkiv Oblast on Oct. 21 remain in intensive care, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on air on Oct. 23.

The victims were at work when a Russian S-300 missile hit the depot, killing six people and injuring 17 more.

In total, 16 people remain in hospital, seven of whom are in serious condition, Syniehubov said.

Most of those injured, who were aged 19 to 42, received shrapnel injuries.

The bodies of the six people killed were identified on Oct. 22.

The identification of one person required DNA analysis, as the body was "badly burned," Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the investigative department of the regional police, said on Oct. 22.

The depot belongs to Nova Poshta, Ukraine's largest private postal company.

"This is an exclusively civilian site, the Russians committed yet another terror against the civilian population of Kharkiv Oblast," Syniehubov said following the strike.