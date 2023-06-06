Official: 2 city districts in Kherson flooded, over 600 residents evacuated

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two city districts in Kherson have been flooded and over 600 residents have been evacuated, Kherson City Military Administration Head Roman Mrochko announced in the afternoon of June 6.

The two affected districts – Korabel and Richport – are positioned lower than the other parts, causing them to be most affected by the flooding.

In Korabel, the water rose by 2.5 meters and is expected to continue to rise until 5 a.m. of the following day.

Settlements east of Kherson along the Dnipro River, including Antonivka and Sadove, were also flooded, according to Mrochko.

More than 30 buses were allocated to evacuate citizens.

Some 132 residents were temporarily put in the city's hospital, and more than 20 in humanitarian centers, where they can remain for some time.

Forty-three Kherson residents were evacuated by train and 109 by bus to other cities in Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, the city is also receiving people evacuated from the most affected settlements in Kherson Oblast.

Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported in the early hours of June 6 that Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka dam, causing massive flooding of villages downstream of the Dnipro River.

The destruction triggered a humanitarian and environmental disaster, causing machine oil leaks into the Dnipro River, dislodging mines, and threatening critical infrastructure, including the Kherson Thermal Power Plant.