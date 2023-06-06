Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Official: 2 city districts in Kherson flooded, over 600 residents evacuated

by Martin Fornusek June 6, 2023 7:39 PM 2 min read
Flooding in Kherson city following the explosion at the Kakhovka dam on June 6, 2023. (Photo: Kherson City Council)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two city districts in Kherson have been flooded and over 600 residents have been evacuated, Kherson City Military Administration Head Roman Mrochko announced in the afternoon of June 6.

The two affected districts – Korabel and Richport – are positioned lower than the other parts, causing them to be most affected by the flooding.

In Korabel, the water rose by 2.5 meters and is expected to continue to rise until 5 a.m. of the following day.

Settlements east of Kherson along the Dnipro River, including Antonivka and Sadove, were also flooded, according to Mrochko.

More than 30 buses were allocated to evacuate citizens.

Some 132 residents were temporarily put in the city's hospital, and more than 20 in humanitarian centers, where they can remain for some time.

Forty-three Kherson residents were evacuated by train and 109 by bus to other cities in Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, the city is also receiving people evacuated from the most affected settlements in Kherson Oblast.

Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported in the early hours of June 6 that Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka dam, causing massive flooding of villages downstream of the Dnipro River.

The destruction triggered a humanitarian and environmental disaster, causing machine oil leaks into the Dnipro River, dislodging mines, and threatening critical infrastructure, including the Kherson Thermal Power Plant.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
