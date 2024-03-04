Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Crimea, Crimean Bridge, Russian occupation
Edit post

Occupation authorities shut down Crimean Bridge second night in a row

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 4, 2024 3:36 AM 1 min read
A view of the Crimean Bridge, built after Russia's illegal annexation of the peninsula in 2014.
A view of the Crimean Bridge, built following Russia's illegal occupation and annexation of Crimea. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian proxy authorities in occupied Crimea blocked traffic on the Crimean Bridge in the early hours of March 4.

The closure marks the second consecutive night that occupation authorities shut down the bridge. Officials blocked traffic overnight on March 3, amid reports of explosions in Feodosia.

The Russian Defense Ministry later claimed that Russian forces intercepted 38 Ukrainian drones over occupied Crimea during the night.

Authorities did not provide a reason for the March 4 traffic closure.

The bridge, also called the Kerch Bridge, connects the Russian mainland with the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula. It is a critical supplies and transport route for Russian forces in Crimea and mainland Ukraine, and has been the target of repeated attacks following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces have intensified attacks on targets in occupied Crimea, particularly against Russia's Black Sea Fleet, over the past months. In an interview with Fox News released Feb. 22, President Volodymyr Zelensky said more "surprises" were in store for Russia's Black Sea Fleet.

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.