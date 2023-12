This audio is created with AI assistance

The Norwegian government said the funds are part of a 10 billion Norwegian kroner (about $ 976 million) package that the country allocates to Ukraine in 2022 and 2023, according to the statement published on Nov. 21.

In late August, Norway announced it would help Ukraine increase its natural gas reserves before winter arrives. "The gas will help alleviate the country's grave humanitarian situation," the government then said.