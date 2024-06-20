Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Norway, Weapons, Missiles, defense industry
Edit post

Norway opens new missile factory as global tensions soar

by Chris York June 20, 2024 6:14 PM 2 min read
Kongsberg's NSM missile (Kongsberg)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Norwegian defense company Kongsberg opened a new missile factory in Norway on June 20 amid rising global tensions and soaring demand from countries worldwide.

The $61 million facility in the town with which the company shares its name will produce the company's Naval Strike Missile (NSM) and Joint Strike Missile (JSM).

"Our new missile production facility directly addresses the strong and long-term demand for our unique technology and the critical need to strengthen collective defense capabilities," Kongsberg CEO Geir Haoy said in a statement.

"When we decided to invest in a new missile production facility, we already saw significant demand from current and new customers.

"The present geopolitical situation has heightened the need for our defense capabilities and technology even further – both in Norway and internationally."

The war in Ukraine and Russia's ongoing threats of escalation against the West mean many countries are upping defense spending.

More than 20 NATO member states will hit or surpass the bloc's target of allocating at least 2% of GDP to defense spending this year, up from fewer than 10 five years ago.

Air defense systems are in high demand, particularly with many countries sending units to Ukraine, but the new Kongsberg factory demonstrates the increased demand for other forms of weapons.

Kongsberg's NSM is an anti-ship missile first deployed in 2012 by the Norwegian Navy and is also used by 14 countries, including the U.S., Poland, Germany, and the U.K.

The JSM is a cruise missile employed by F-35 fighter jets flown by Norway, Japan, and the U.S.

‘Rather desperate’ – 5 key takeaways from Putin’s North Korea visit
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un cemented their growing relationship on June 19, with a parade, a pact and a carefully stage-managed drive in a brand new limousine in Pyongyang. Kim described Putin as the “dearest friend of the Korean people” and said his count…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Chris York
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:04 PM

Romania to send Patriot defense system to Ukraine.

Romania's Supreme Council of National Defense members decided to donate the Patriot system to Kyiv in view of the "deteriorating security situation" in Ukraine amid Russia's intensified attacks, the statement read.
9:01 AM
Video

The birth of Ukraine's life-saving robots

Because of drones, every movement is observable and dangerous for combat medics. But Ukraine has a new technology ready to counter this problem: Land drones that evacuate the wounded.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.