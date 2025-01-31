Skip to content
Finland announces $206 million military package for Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek January 31, 2025 3:18 PM 2 min read
Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen addresses members of the media ahead of a demonstration of border crossing by Swedish and Finnish troops as part of the NATO Nordic Response 24 military exercise on March 9, 2024, on the Finnish side of the Kivilompolo border crossing between Finland and Norway, located above the Arctic Circle. (Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images)
The Finnish government has approved its 27th military aid package for Ukraine worth 198 million euros ($206 million), the Finnish Defense Ministry said on Jan. 31.

This brings Finland's total defense aid provided to Ukraine since the outbreak of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 to 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion). As with the previous Finnish aid packages, the content of the latest tranche is classified.

"This package of almost 200 million euros has been built in close cooperation with Ukraine. We are providing exactly the kind of support that will help Ukraine defend itself in an acute situation on the front," Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said in a press release.

"It is up to us Europeans how Europe's security continues to develop. Securing Ukraine's independence and ability to defend itself is the most important thing right now," Hakkanen said.

Finland's neighbor, Sweden, recently announced its largest military aid package for Ukraine worth over $1.2 billion, including 16 CB90 combat boats with weapons stations, a million rounds of 12.7 mm ammunition, 146 trucks, 1,500 TOW anti-tank missiles, as well as 200 AT4 anti-tank launchers.

The assistance comes amid expectations that Kyiv's European partners will have to take up greater responsibility for helping Ukraine as the U.S. shifts toward "America First" policy under President Donald Trump.

Finland, Ukraine develop warfare drone, media reports
The Finnish company Insta describes the system as a combination of an “explosive charge and a drone.” The drone can be used to transport an explosive charge that can detonate above a target.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Most popular

News Feed

2:40 PM

Arms procurement chief Bezrukova dismissed, Defense Ministry says after disputes.

The Defense Ministry cited several reasons for Maryna Bezrukova's removal, including alleged failure to fulfill planned deliveries for the front, poor procurement planning and delays, lack of timely communication with the General Staff, and leaks of classified information, which are reportedly expected to be investigated.
8:31 AM

Suspected US-to-Russia weapons trafficker arrested in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz law enforcement officers arrested a suspected arms trafficker linked to a criminal group smuggling weapons from the U.S. to Russia, according to a statement released by Kyrgyzstan's security agency, the State Committee for National Security, on Jan. 30.
2:46 AM

IAEA chief to visit Kyiv next week.

"As long as this horrific war continues, the IAEA will remain present and stay active, focused on doing everything we can to support nuclear safety and security in extremely challenging circumstances," Director General Rafael Grossi said.
