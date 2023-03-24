Northern Command: Russia shells border area in Chernihiv Oblast, killing 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled border areas of Chernihiv Oblast on March 24, Ukraine's Northern Operational Command reported on March 24.

One person died as a result of the attack and a house burned down.

Russian forces likely shelled the border with 120 mm mortars, according to the Northern Command.

The border regions of northern and eastern Ukraine face the threat of constant attacks due to its proximity to Russia. On March 24, Russia launched a multi-weapon attack overnight on Sumy Oblast.

Two people are dead and nine are injured after the city of Bilopilia was targeted with Grad multiple rocket launchers, guided aircraft bombs, and Iranian-made Shahed drones.