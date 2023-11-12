Northern Command: Russia attacks Chernihiv, Sumy oblasts 13 times across border

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled northern Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts 13 times across the border over the past day, the Northern Command reported on Nov. 12.

The military said Russian forces shelled the areas with 120 mm mortars and multiple rocket launchers and dropped explosives from drones.

Over 80 explosions were reported in the Semenivka, Snovsk, and Novhorod-Siverskyi communities of Chernihiv Oblast and the Shostka, Seredyna-Buda, and Nova Huta communities of Sumy Oblast.

No casualties were reported.

However, Sumy Oblast regional prosecutor's office reported that two civilians were killed in a Nov. 11 Russian attack on the road between Nova Huta and Stara Huta settlements in Sumy Oblast.

Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts lie at Ukraine's northern border with Russia. Both of them were invaded and partially occupied during Russia's initial onslaught in February 2022, but the invading forces withdrew in April 2022 after the Kremlin failed to take Kyiv.

Since then, settlements near the border in the two regions come under regular Russian attacks.