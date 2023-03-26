Media: North Macedonia may send 12 Mi-24 helicopters to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

A proposal to send 12 Mi-24 helicopters to Ukraine will be submitted for approval during the next session of the North Macedonian government, the country’s Defense Minister Slavjanka Petrovska said, as reported by the local media outlet Nezavisen.

According to Petrovska, the decision will not affect the combat readiness of the North Macedonian military since the “equipment is already at the end of its use, according to our modernization plans,” as quoted by the media.

“All the equipment that has been donated so far has to do with the request of the Ukrainian authorities, who are able to use them, but also to maintain them,” Petrovska said, as quoted by the media outlet.

The minister also said North Macedonian overall aid to Ukraine, without the possible donation of Mi-24 helicopters, amounts to 30 million euros. Earlier in August, North Macedonia sent four Su-25 aircraft to Ukraine.