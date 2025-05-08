The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Germany, Europe, European Union, Foreign assistance, Aid
Edit post

Ukraine can rely on Europe, new German FM Wadephul says.

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn May 8, 2025 7:53 AM 1 min read
Johann Wadephul, who is to become the next federal foreign minister, attends a German Christian Democrats (CDU) small party congress in Berlin, Germany, on April 28, 2025. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

New German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul pledged European support for Ukraine following a visit to Warsaw on May 7.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was sworn in on May 6, with Wadephul taking office the same day alongside a new cabinet. Incoming German officials have pledged continued support for Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing war.

Wadephul met Polish officials at the Polish Army museum in Warsaw, where they discussed European security amid Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Together, we are now doing more for European security, including with financial resources," he said.

Wadephul warned the Kremlin that Germany and Europe will continue to support Ukraine as Russia continues its war.

"Everyone in Moscow must know that they have to reckon with us. Europe will support Ukraine," Wadephul said.

Merz has previously signalled he is ready to increase Germany's support for Ukraine, including sending long-range Taurus missiles to Kyiv.

Former Chancellor Olaf Scholz repeatedly blocked the delivery of Taurus missiles over concerns of escalation with Russia.

Theater, drag shows, and art studios — Kharkiv’s cultural scene thrives, even in wartime (Photos)
Kharkiv, located a stone’s throw away from Russia’s border, continues to pulsate with a resilient spirit despite the invasion. Each cultural event that takes place in this eastern Ukrainian city is more than just artistic expression — it is a poignant reminder of what Ukraine stands to lose in
The Kyiv IndependentAmadeusz Świerk
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

8:15 PM

German Chancellor Merz plans visit to Ukraine.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the trip is currently being coordinated and emphasized that the European Union must do “everything possible” to help secure a lasting cessation of hostilities beyond the upcoming weekend.
5:59 PM
Video

How Putin weaponized WW2 and Victory Day, historian explains.

The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York discusses with Jonathan Brunstedt, associate professor of history at Texas A&M University, how Russian President Vladimir Putin has weaponized the Soviet myths about World War II to help him justify Russia’s war against Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.