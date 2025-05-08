Ukraine can rely on Europe, new German FM Wadephul says.

This audio is created with AI assistance

New German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul pledged European support for Ukraine following a visit to Warsaw on May 7.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was sworn in on May 6, with Wadephul taking office the same day alongside a new cabinet. Incoming German officials have pledged continued support for Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing war.

Wadephul met Polish officials at the Polish Army museum in Warsaw, where they discussed European security amid Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Together, we are now doing more for European security, including with financial resources," he said.

Wadephul warned the Kremlin that Germany and Europe will continue to support Ukraine as Russia continues its war.

"Everyone in Moscow must know that they have to reckon with us. Europe will support Ukraine," Wadephul said.

Merz has previously signalled he is ready to increase Germany's support for Ukraine, including sending long-range Taurus missiles to Kyiv.

Former Chancellor Olaf Scholz repeatedly blocked the delivery of Taurus missiles over concerns of escalation with Russia.