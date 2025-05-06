Ukraine brings home 205 POWs in prisoner exchange with Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine secured the return of 205 soldiers in a one-for-one prisoner exchange with Russia that was mediated by the United Arab Emirates, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on Telegram on May 6.

"Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers. Young men and adult men from almost all types and branches of the military. The defenders of Mariupol and the defenders of the entire front line," Zelensky wrote.

This marks the fifth known prisoner of war (POWs) swap of 2025 and the 64th since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

"Every day, we fight for our people. We will definitely do everything to return each and every one of them," the president added.

Ukrainian POWs arrive inside Ukraine after being released from captivity in a prisoner exchange with Russia on May 6, 2025. (Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)

The latest exchange follows a larger April 19 swap, when 277 Ukrainian soldiers returned home ahead of the Easter holiday.

Ukraine does not reveal the exact figures on how many Ukrainian POWs are held in Russia. According to Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, Russia holds over 16,000 Ukrainian civilians in detention.

In 2024, Kyiv proposed an all-for-all exchange of prisoners, but Moscow rejected the offer.