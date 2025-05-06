The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Ukrainian POWs, Prisoners of war, Prisoner exchange, Russia, War
Edit post

Ukraine brings home 205 POWs in prisoner exchange with Russia

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 6, 2025 3:45 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian POWs arrive inside Ukraine after being released from captivity in a prisoner exchange with Russia on May 6, 2025. (Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine secured the return of 205 soldiers in a one-for-one prisoner exchange with Russia that was mediated by the United Arab Emirates, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on Telegram on May 6.

"Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers. Young men and adult men from almost all types and branches of the military. The defenders of Mariupol and the defenders of the entire front line," Zelensky wrote.

This marks the fifth known prisoner of war (POWs) swap of 2025 and the 64th since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

"Every day, we fight for our people. We will definitely do everything to return each and every one of them," the president added.

Ukrainian POWs arrive inside Ukraine after being released from captivity in a prisoner exchange with Russia on May 6, 2025. (Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)
Ukrainian POWs arrive inside Ukraine after being released from captivity in a prisoner exchange with Russia on May 6, 2025. (Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)

The latest exchange follows a larger April 19 swap, when 277 Ukrainian soldiers returned home ahead of the Easter holiday.

Ukraine does not reveal the exact figures on how many Ukrainian POWs are held in Russia. According to Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, Russia holds over 16,000 Ukrainian civilians in detention.

In 2024, Kyiv proposed an all-for-all exchange of prisoners, but Moscow rejected the offer.

A night with the medics of Ukraine’s 3rd Assault Brigade on Kharkiv Oblast front
Editor’s Note: Due to the security protocols of the brigade featured in this story, Ukrainian soldiers and military medics mentioned are identified by their callsigns only. KHARKIV OBLAST – As is usually the case at stabilization points across Ukraine in the fourth year of Russia’s full-scale war, peak hour for the
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

7:52 AM

Book on Soviet dissidents wins Pulitzer Prize.

"To the Success of Our Hopeless Cause: The Many Lives of the Soviet Dissident Movement" by Benjamin Nathans, which covers dissent in the Soviet Union and Russia today, won a Pulitzer Prize on May 5.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.