UK reportedly updates war alert plans amid Russian threats

British officials have been ordered to revise contingency plans that would place the country on war alert following repeated threats of attack from Russia, the Telegraph reported on May 6, citing unnamed sources.

The classified "homeland defense plan" outlines how the government would respond in the immediate aftermath of a strike on British territory by a hostile foreign nation.

The plan will detail government procedures in the event of a declaration of war, including securing bunkers for the government and royal family, ensuring the continuity of broadcast services, and stockpiling key resources.

British ministers reportedly fear that, alongside potential battlefield losses to Russia and its allies, the U.K. remains underprepared and poorly defended domestically.

The updated document will account for scenarios involving conventional missiles, nuclear strikes, and cyberattacks — threats that were less prominent when the plan was last substantially revised before 2005.

The Cabinet Office's Resilience Directorate is leading the effort, providing guidance to the Prime Minister and Cabinet on wartime governance, including when officials should relocate to fortified shelters such as the Downing Street bunker or sites outside London.

Strategies covering national infrastructure, such as road and rail networks, maritime logistics, postal services, and telecommunications, are expected to be incorporated. A scenario involving simultaneous missile and cyberattacks has reportedly already been modeled.

The updated plan draws inspiration from the Cold War-era "War Book," a previously secret dossier that included evacuation procedures for the Prime Minister, key officials, and Queen Elizabeth II.

The planning coincides with preparations for Britain's Strategic Defense Review, which will assess the state of the Armed Forces and include options to bolster homeland security, such as an expanded air defense system.

Britain has been one of Ukraine's strongest backers since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022. London has provided advanced weaponry, training for Ukrainian forces, and spearheaded diplomatic efforts supporting Ukraine's sovereignty.

The U.K. has pledged 4.5 billion pounds ($5.8 billion) for Ukraine in 2025, its largest annual contribution to date.