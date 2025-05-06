The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russia allegedly downs 3 drones approaching Moscow as Putin prepares Victory Day parade

by Kateryna Hodunova May 6, 2025 9:27 PM 1 min read
The Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow. (Suphanat Wongsanuphat/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense allegedly shot down three drones heading toward Moscow on May 6, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

The news comes ahead of Russia's May 9 Victory Day celebrations, which mark the Soviet Union's role in defeating Nazi Germany in World War II.

During the attack, temporary restrictions were imposed on air traffic over Moscow, as well as over the Russian cities of Kaluga, Tambov, Yaroslavl, and Nizhny Novgorod.

The independent Russian Telegram channel Astra published a video and photos allegedly taken after the drones were downed. The footage purportedly shows the wreckage of a drone.

Moscow Oblast's residents shot a video of the purported wreckage of a drone shot down by the Russian Air Force as it was approaching Moscow on May 6, 2025. (Astra)

The Ukrainian government has not commented on the alleged drone attack. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify Russia's claims at the time of publication.

Overnight on May 6, Russia also reported intercepting 19 drones headed toward Moscow, marking the second consecutive night that drones reportedly targeted the Russian capital.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.