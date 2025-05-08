Majority of Ukrainians unwilling to trade territory or Western path for peace, poll shows

This audio is created with AI assistance

The majority of Ukrainians say they are not ready to give up any territory or abandon the country’s Western course in negotiations with Russia, according to a new nationwide poll published on May 8 by the Razumkov Center, a Kyiv-based public policy think tank.

The survey, conducted between April 24 and May 4 in partnership with the Kyiv Security Forum, shows that 56.9% of respondents would not be willing to compromise on either territorial integrity or Ukraine’s pro-Western direction in any potential talks with Moscow.

Only 11.1% said they would consider ceding territory, while 14.7% would be open to changing Ukraine’s geopolitical course.

The findings reflect a national consensus more than three years into Russia’s full-scale invasion, amid reports on the possible U.S.-suggested peace plan. According to Axios, the plan included de jure recognition of Russia's annexation of occupied Crimea, along with de facto recognition of its occupation of other Ukrainian territories. It also provided for lifting sanctions imposed on Russia since 2014.

About two-thirds (66.5%) of Ukrainians believe Russia would violate any peace agreement and resume its attacks when convenient, the poll showed. Just 10.8% said they thought both sides would likely adhere to a signed peace deal.

Skepticism also prevails when it comes to specific concessions. Over half of respondents (52.3%) said Ukraine should not agree to abandon its NATO aspirations, even if it were a condition of a peace treaty. Some 81% opposed reducing the size of the country’s armed forces.

Russia has long insisted on limiting Ukraine’s military capabilities and barring its accession to NATO as key conditions for peace. In a recent interview with Le Globo, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated that Moscow would be prepared to enter negotiations only if Ukraine commits to permanent neutrality and demilitarizes.

Some 60.6% of Ukrainians believe a military victory over Russia is possible. At the same time, 54.1% said they do not believe a peace agreement can be reached in the near future.

Support for Ukraine’s integration with the West also remains strong. More than half (57.2%) favor the European model of development, compared to just 0.7% who prefer a Russian-leaning model.

More than 100 days have passed since the U.S. administration began efforts to broker peace between Ukraine and Russia, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign promise to end the war in one day.



Kyiv accepted an unconditional 30-day U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal in March, but Moscow rejected it, demanding a complete end to Western military support for Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly proclaimed its supposed readiness for peace talks while simultaneously pushing for maximalist demands. Kyiv has dismissed these declarations as a propaganda stunt, noting that Russian forces have only intensified their attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns.