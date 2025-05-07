The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Kellogg says Ukraine proposed 30-km demilitarized buffer zone, admits Putin main obstacle to ceasefire

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 7, 2025 12:04 PM 2 min read
U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg attends a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on February 20, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukraine suggested creating a demilitarized zone jointly controlled by Kyiv and Moscow, U.S. special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said in a Fox News interview on May 6.

Kellogg described the proposal as a buffer zone with both sides pulling back 15 kilometers, creating a 30-kilometer area monitored by observers from third countries.

He said the arrangement could accompany a ceasefire "in place," meaning both sides would maintain control of the territory they currently occupy.

The proposal contrasts with Russian President Vladimir Putin's demands, which require Ukrainian forces to withdraw from Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.

Russia claimed to annex the four regions during its full-scale invasion in 2022, but it does not fully control any of them.

Kellogg said the main obstacle to reaching a deal is Putin's refusal to accept a ceasefire.

"I think we're close. The one man who can deliver it, I believe, is President (Donald) Trump, as long as Putin agrees. And that's one of our, probably our, impediments to progress — the president of Russia right now not agreeing to it," Kellogg said.

Responding to Kellogg's statement, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow has not received any proposals from Kyiv regarding the establishment of a demilitarized zone along the front line, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Moscow has listed maximalist demands in ceasefire talks and rejected a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire, which Kyiv accepted on March 11.

"You get to a 30-day ceasefire. It'll get extended. And it is so hard to do this when you're a military guy… to restart a conflict. And I don't think they will," Kellogg added.

Since taking office in January 2025, Trump has not approved any new U.S. military aid for Ukraine. His campaign pledge to end the war within 24 hours has failed to yield results after more than 100 days in office.

Despite frustration with Moscow's refusal to de-escalate, the Trump administration has not imposed new sanctions or taken other steps to pressure the Kremlin.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump previously warned that the U.S. would withdraw from mediation efforts if talks stalled.

Without mentioning his name, Biden calls Trump's pressure on Ukraine 'modern-day appeasement' towards Russia
Former U.S. President Joe Biden, breaking from the tradition of former presidents avoiding criticism of successors early in their term, said conceding Ukrainian territory could erode confidence in Washington's global role.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Feed

7:05 PM  (Updated: )

Russian missile strike on Sumy suburb kills 3, injures 11.

According to the preliminary information, Russian troops used a ballistic missile, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said. It was launched at around 5:30 p.m. local time, targeting civilian infrastructure.
10:58 PM

Moscow releases guest list for Victory Day parade.

The Kremlin has released a guest list of countries and foreign leaders planning to attend the contentious May 9 Victory Day parade. Military personnel from 13 countries are expected to march through Moscow and at least 29 world leaders are expected to attend the event.
