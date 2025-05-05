Drones target Moscow second night in a row, Russian official claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia intercepted 19 drones headed towards Moscow overnight on May 5-6, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on May 6.

This marks the second night in a row that drones reportedly targeted Russia's capital. The attacks come just days ahead of the city's Victory Day parade and Russia's proposed temporary ceasefire, set for May 7-9.

The Ukrainian government has not commented on the alleged drone attack. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify Russia's claims at the time of publication.

Air defense units intercepted 19 drones flying towards Moscow from different directions, Sobyanin claimed. Debris from one of the drones reportedly fell on the Kashirskoye Highway, a major Moscow road, and emergency services are working at the scene.

No casualties have been reported.

The drone threat triggered temporary shutdowns at the region's Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, and Sheremetyevo airports. In addition to all four Moscow airports, restrictions were also introduced at the Grabtsevo airport in Russia's Kaluga Oblast.

The reported attack comes the same week of Russia's May 9 Victory Day celebrations, which mark the Soviet Union's role in defeating Nazi Germany in World War II. The Kremlin has invited foreign guests to attend Moscow's Victory Day parade, though many Western officials have declined.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also unilaterally declared a "humanitarian truce" from midnight May 8 to midnight May 11. President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed the proposal as a "theatrical performance," accusing Putin of manipulating the international community by declaring brief ceasefires that it has no intention of following.

Ukraine has agreed to a U.S.-proposed ceasefire on all hostilities for 30 days, but Russia continues to refuse.

While Zelensky and other world leaders remain skeptical of Putin's three-day truce, U.S. President Donald Trump on May 5 praised the gesture, saying that the brief ceasefire "doesn't sound like much, but it's a lot, if you know where we started from."

Zelensky. warned on May 3 that Russia could stage provocations, such as "arsons, explosions, or other actions," around the Victory Day holiday and attempt to blame Ukraine.