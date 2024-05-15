Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Eurovision 2024, Alyona Alyona, Entertainment, Azovstal
Edit post

Ukraine's public broadcaster says it received no fines over Azovstal T-shirts at Eurovision

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 15, 2024 3:25 PM 2 min read
Alyona Alyona in the Azovstal t-shirt (Instagram/Alyona Alyona)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's public broadcaster said on May 15 that it did not receive a fine over Azovstal T-shirts worn by Ukrainian artist Alyona Alyona and her delegation at the Eurovision Song Contest on the weekend.

In an Instagram post on May 14, Alyona Alyona, whose real name is Aliona Savranenko, said the clothing printed with the logo "Free Azovstal Defenders" had incurred a penalty from the organizers.

"We took a big risk, but it worked out. We just got off with a financial fine," the original post said.

An edited version later on only stated: "We took a lot of risks, but everything worked out."

Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne said in a statement on May 15 that it had not received any "complaints or fines for alleged violations of the rules."

Ukraine's Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil won third place at the 68th Eurovision competition on May 12 with their song "Teresa & Maria."

This year's Eurovision was particularly politically sensitive – the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), an alliance of public service media organizations that organize the contest, cracked down on performers who tried to signal support for Palestine amid the ongoing invasion of Gaza, which has killed over 35,000 Palestinians since October 2023.

Protesters criticized Eurovision for allowing Israel to participate in the 2024 contest.

Russia was banned from Eurovision in 2022.

48 hours in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s most-bombed major city
The first signs that something ominous is happening in Kharkiv come as soon as the train from Kyiv reaches the suburbs of the city – as two pillars of smoke appear in the distance, every single phone in the carriage erupts with a piercing electronic squawking. “I guess we’ve arrived,
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:34 PM

Ukraine deploys more forces to Kharkiv Oblast.

More Ukrainian forces are being deployed to Kharkiv Oblast amid Russia's offensive in the region, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on May 15, following a meeting with top military commanders.
12:57 PM

Mayor: No plans to evacuate Kharkiv.

Speaking on national TV, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said around 6,000 people from the surrounding oblast who lived closer to the front lines had been taken to the city and housed in dormitories.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.