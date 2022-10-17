Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 18, 2022 4:00 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President's Office Head Andriy Yermak said the war could only be resolved with sanctions and Ukrainian military advantage. "Evil can only be cured by destruction. We are able to destroy evil." Yermak said.

