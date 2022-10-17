Zelensky’s Chief of Staff says no point in talking to Russia.
September 18, 2022 4:00 pm
President's Office Head Andriy Yermak said the war could only be resolved with sanctions and Ukrainian military advantage. "Evil can only be cured by destruction. We are able to destroy evil." Yermak said.
