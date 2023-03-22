Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Zelensky visits soldiers on front line in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 22, 2023 2:25 pm
Zelensky visits soldiers on front line in Donetsk OblastPresident Volodymyr Zelensky visits soldiers at front-line positions near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on March 22, 2023. (Photo: President's Office)

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Ukrainian soldiers at front-line positions near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on March 22, according to the President's Office.

During his visit, Zelensky received updates regarding the situation on the front line.

Additionally, Zelensky presented awards to soldiers for their military service and held a moment of silence for those killed in action.

"I am honored to be here today, in the east of our country, in Donbas, to award our heroes, to thank you, and to shake hands. Thank you for protecting the state, its sovereignty, and the east of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

The battle of Bakhmut has been raging in Donetsk Oblast for the past eight months, with heavy losses suffered on both sides. However, Ukrainian forces continue to hold the city. 

Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said on March 20 that the Ukrainian military has been successful "in certain areas" and is "destroying Russia's most professional units," namely the state-backed Wagner Group.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

