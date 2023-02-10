Zelensky: ‘Today’s missile strike is a challenge to NATO, collective security’

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (C) meet Ukrainian troops being trained to command Challenger 2 tanks at a military facility in Lulworth, Dorset, in southwestern England on Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/AFP via Getty Images)

Following Moscow’s 14th mass missile attack across Ukraine on Feb. 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address that “this terror can and must be stopped by the world.”

“Several Russian missiles flew through the airspace of Moldova and Romania. Today’s missiles are a challenge to NATO, collective security,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky thanked Ukraine’s Air Forces for protecting Ukraine and its people, as well as allies for continuous support.

Moscow launched dozens of air- and sea-launched cruise missiles at targets across Ukraine in its latest mass missile strike on Feb. 10. Ukraine’s air defense downed 61 out of 71 Russian missiles launched, according to the Air Force.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles were reported to have crossed the Ukrainian border with Moldova in the morning on Feb. 10 and then entered Romanian airspace.

The Moldovan Defense Ministry confirmed Ukraine’s statement and summoned the Russian ambassador over the incursion. However, Romania has denied that a Russian Kalibr sea-launched cruise missile entered its airspace.

Eight people were injured in the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast following a mass missile strike, Oleh Syniehubov, the oblast governor, said on Telegram.

Explosions were reported in Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Kherson, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Lviv.