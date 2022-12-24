Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Zelensky talks with Guterres, urges UN to send experts to Ukraine’s energy facilities.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 14, 2022 10:21 pm
Share

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 14 that he had “urged” UN Secretary-General António Guterres to send experts to energy facilities in Ukraine “as soon as possible” amid Russia’s missile blitz targeting energy infrastructure. 

Since Oct. 10, Russia has unleashed six massive strikes targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, killing dozens of civilians and causing emergency blackouts. 

Russia's most recent nationwide attack on Ukraine occurred on Dec. 5, killing four and hitting energy sites in at least three regions. 

In a Telegram post, Zelensky said that he had also discussed Ukraine's Peace Formula to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, as well as the UN-brokered grain deal, which has allowed Ukraine to resume its food exports via the Black Sea despite the presence of Russian warships and mines. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK