Zelensky talks with Dutch prime minister on Nov. 9.
This item is part of our running news digest
November 9, 2022 10:06 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte discussed the two countries’ cooperation regarding Ukraine's air defense capabilities and the restoration of energy infrastructure, Zelensky wrote on Twitter.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.