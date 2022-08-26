Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky speaks to Jimmy Fallon, says ‘sometimes humor gives additional strength to move forward.’

August 26, 2022 10:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
On Aug.26, President Volodymyr Zelensky in the video call with the late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon discussed “options for cooperation that would bring even more world attention” to Russia’s war against Ukraine. “People like you, Jimmy, can help us do that,” said Zelensky.

