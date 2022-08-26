Zelensky speaks to Jimmy Fallon, says ‘sometimes humor gives additional strength to move forward.’
August 26, 2022 10:50 pm
On Aug.26, President Volodymyr Zelensky in the video call with the late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon discussed “options for cooperation that would bring even more world attention” to Russia’s war against Ukraine. “People like you, Jimmy, can help us do that,” said Zelensky.
