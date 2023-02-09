Zelensky: Several European countries ready to provide Ukraine with fighter jets

President Volodymyr Zelensky stands as he receives the applause of MEPs on his arrival in the European Parliament chamber on Feb. 09, 2023, in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Omar Havana/Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 9 that “several” European leaders expressed readiness to provide Ukraine with fighter jets and other necessary weapons.

Speaking at a news conference in Brussels, Zelensky said he is due to hold a series of bilateral meetings “where the topic of combat aviation will be given the necessary attention."

He did not reveal the names of the countries that he was referring to or with whom he would be meeting.

Zelensky’s statement comes amid his second international trip since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Zelensky attended a meeting with the EU’s 27 leaders after addressing the European Parliament.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Feb. 9 said that his country was ready to provide Ukraine with fighter jets, but it needed to reach an agreement with other NATO allies.

He said that Poland wouldn’t be the first country to send F-16 jets since its own stocks are also low.