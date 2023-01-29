Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Sunday, January 29, 2023

Zelensky: Russia ‘hopes to drag out war,’ exhaust Ukrainian forces

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 29, 2023 10:37 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Jan. 29 that it is important for Ukraine to continue receiving military support from partners at the same pace, as Russia seeks to “prolong the war, exhaust our forces.”

According to him, the Russian attacks became very intense, despite the heavy losses, because the Russians “do not count their own people.”

“Speed of (military assistance) supply was and will be one of the key factors in this war," Zelensky said. 

He added that this week Ukraine achieved “significant results” with a number of countries, including the United States, Germany, Poland, Canada, Belgium, Norway, and Italy, providing much-needed military support.

Germany confirmed it would send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine after months of delay and allow other countries to send their German-made tanks to Kyiv. 

Earlier, on Jan. 22, the Ukrainian president said he believes Ukraine could win the war with Russia this year if military support continues.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

