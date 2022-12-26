Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, December 26, 2022

Zelensky: ‘Russia has lost everything possible this year'

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 25, 2022 11:44 pm
Share

In an address on Dec. 25, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that, despite the Kremlin’s failed blitzkrieg and defeats on the front line, Russian forces will still try to make the remainder of the year “dark and difficult.”

“Russia has lost everything possible this year,” Zelensky said. “But he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) is trying to compensate for his losses with the cunning of his propagandists following missile strikes on our country, on our energy sector.” 

Zelensky urged Ukrainians to heed the air raid alarms and to locate the nearest “invincibility points.” Around 5,500 “invincibility points,” where people can charge their electronic devices, connect to mobile service, or get necessities, have been installed across Ukraine. 

“When Ukrainians remain together, when Ukrainians are grateful to one another, no one can defeat us,” Zelensky said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK