Zelensky: Russia has launched more than 4,700 missiles at Ukraine since Feb. 24.
November 20, 2022 9:49 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky also said that a recent Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure left 20 million people without power.
“Ukraine really wants peace,” Zelensky said in an address to La Francophonie, an association of French-speaking countries. “But (peace) is possible when everyone in the world understands that no one in the world deserves a single day of terror.”
