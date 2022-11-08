Zelensky on seizure of oligarch assets: 'I do not rule out similar decisions'

Speaking about the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's decision to seize five strategic companies, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the "complex tasks of these enterprises can only be performed through military-state management," adding that he does "not rule out similar decisions.

The companies seized include fossil fuel companies Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta, truck company AvtoKrAZ, industrial power transformer producer Zaporizhtransformator, and aircraft engine producer Motor Sich.