Zelensky on seizure of oligarch assets: 'I do not rule out similar decisions'
November 8, 2022 3:42 am
Speaking about the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's decision to seize five strategic companies, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the "complex tasks of these enterprises can only be performed through military-state management," adding that he does "not rule out similar decisions.
The companies seized include fossil fuel companies Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta, truck company AvtoKrAZ, industrial power transformer producer Zaporizhtransformator, and aircraft engine producer Motor Sich.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.