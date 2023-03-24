Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
Support us
Friday, March 24, 2023

Zelensky meets World Bank delegation, discusses Ukraine's restoration needs

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 24, 2023 6:47 pm
Share

Zelensky meets World Bank delegation, discusses Ukraine's restoration needsPresident Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with World Bank's Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, Anna Bjerde, during a meeting with her delegation in Kyiv on March 24, 2023. (President's Office)

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the World Bank delegation led by Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde on March 24.

According to Ukraine's Presidential Office, the meeting's participants discussed the World Bank-coordinated projects on financing Ukraine's recovery, mainly in the areas of transport and energy infrastructure as well as health care.

Zelensky emphasized the urgency of assisting Ukraine to rapidly restore destroyed infrastructure facilities, especially residential buildings and educational institutions.

He also told the World Bank delegation how important it is to implement business insurance programs in Ukraine to facilitate job creation, President's Office wrote. 

Zelensky thanked the World Bank for the "unprecedented support" provided to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began. According to Bloomberg, the World Bank has already mobilized $20.6 billion for Kyiv. 

On March 23, the World Bank increased its assessment of Ukraine's needs for recovery and reconstruction to at least $411 billion based on the damages caused by the first year of Russia's all-out war. 

According to the Kyiv School of Economics, the total damages in Ukraine caused by Russia's war have reached almost $143.8 billion as of February 2023. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Take part in something bigger
Imagining what it will be like after Ukraine wins keeps me going: partnering with Ukrainian businesses and scientists, organizing investment events and hosting our international colleagues in Kyiv. But our fight is far from over. Join our ranks.
Daryna Shevchenko, chief executive officer
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK