Saturday, December 24, 2022

Zelensky: ‘Let’s hope the war ends in coming months’

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 1, 2022 12:07 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hopes that the war would end "in the coming months" during an interview at the New York Times DealBook Summit on Nov. 30. Zelensky stressed that the war would end "when either Ukraine wins, or Russia decides to stop." 

"It may happen that Russia will want to (end the war) when it feels that it is weak, isolated, and it has no partners," Zelensky added.

Zelensky also said that if Ukraine loses, Russia will "crawl further." He also said that Ukraine is open to inspections by the West concerning arms shipments but asked for new aid not to be delayed.

