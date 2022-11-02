Zelensky, Erdogan discuss grain export deal, prisoner exchange.

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Nov. 2 for “his active participation in preserving the grain deal." Zelensky also said that they had discussed the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war captured by Russia.

Turkey has negotiated with the Kremlin on resuming grain shipments from Ukrainian ports since Russia exited the deal on Oct. 29. Russia suddenly reversed its stance and resumed its participation in the grain export deal on Nov. 2.

The UN-brokered grain deal, in effect since Aug. 1, has enabled 12.9 million tonnes of grain to be exported from Ukraine, which has been crucial for the food security of Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.