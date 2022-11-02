Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, November 2, 2022

Zelensky, Erdogan discuss grain export deal, prisoner exchange.

November 2, 2022 11:46 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Nov. 2 for “his active participation in preserving the grain deal." Zelensky also said that they had discussed the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war captured by Russia. 

Turkey has negotiated with the Kremlin on resuming grain shipments from Ukrainian ports since Russia exited the deal on Oct. 29. Russia suddenly reversed its stance and resumed its participation in the grain export deal on Nov. 2. 

The UN-brokered grain deal, in effect since Aug. 1, has enabled 12.9 million tonnes of grain to be exported from Ukraine, which has been crucial for the food security of Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok