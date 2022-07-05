President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded that the military explained its decision to institute special permits for conscripts to travel across the country. "I ask the General Staff not to make similar decisions without me in the future," Zelensky said. The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on July 5 that people subject to military service, conscripts, and reservists would have to obtain permission from the local military registration and enlistment office in order to leave their place of residence.