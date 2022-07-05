Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky demands explanations from General Staff over conscripts' travel restrictions.

July 5, 2022 10:03 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded that the military explained its decision to institute special permits for conscripts to travel across the country. "I ask the General Staff not to make similar decisions without me in the future," Zelensky said. The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on July 5 that people subject to military service, conscripts, and reservists would have to obtain permission from the local military registration and enlistment office in order to leave their place of residence.

