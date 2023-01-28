Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, January 28, 2023

Zelensky congratulates retired Czech general Pavel on winning presidential election

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 28, 2023 6:47 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated retired Czech general Petr Pavel on his victory in the presidential election of the Czech Republic on Jan. 28.

Zelensky praised Pavel for supporting Ukraine and the country’s struggle against Russian aggression.

“I will be glad to work closely for the benefit of the peoples of Ukraine and the Czech Republic and in the interests of a united Europe,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

Pavel, who previously served in the Czech army, emerged victorious in a runoff vote against populist billionaire Andrej Babis, seen as a more Russian-leaning candidate.

