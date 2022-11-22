Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor: Russian shelling of Orikhiv kills 1 person, injures 2
November 22, 2022 1:00 pm
Russian forces attacked a humanitarian aid distribution point at a school in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported on Nov. 22. A social worker was killed and two people were injured due to the attack.
