Thursday, March 16, 2023

Zaporizhzhia attack death toll rises to 13

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 5, 2023 8:25 am
Thirteen people have been killed as a result of the Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia on March 2, including an eight-month-old child, the State Emergency Services reported.

Rescuers have reportedly removed over 853 tonnes of debris from the site, and State Emergency Services psychologists have provided assistance to the 100-some of the building’s residents and relatives of the victims. 

Eleven people have been rescued from the building, as well as four cats and a dog. 

Russia conducted an airstrike on Zaporizhzhia with an S-300 missile overnight on March 2, heavily damaging a residential building.

“The terrorist state wants to turn every day for our people into a day of terror. But evil will not reign our land,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a statement in the aftermath of the attack. “We will drive all the occupiers out, and they will be held accountable for everything.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
