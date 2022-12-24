Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Yermak: US pledges to provide assistance to Ukraine's energy sector amid Russian attacks

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 17, 2022 3:18 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, met with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Jeffrey Payette and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on Dec. 16 following Russia's mass missile attack. 

Payette and Brink assured Ukraine of their readiness to provide assistance to Ukraine's energy sector damaged or destroyed in Russia's attacks, Andriy Yermak said in a post on Telegram. 

On Dec. 16, Russia launched 76 missiles against Ukraine, 60 of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defense. It was the 7th mass missile strike aimed at Ukraine's energy infrastructure since Oct. 10.

