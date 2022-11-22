Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Tuesday, November 22, 2022

WSJ: Senators ask Biden administration to supply Ukraine with drones.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 22, 2022 11:10 pm
Share

A group of 16 U.S. senators from the Democratic and Republican parties have written a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, calling on the administration to provide Ukraine with MQ-1C Gray Eagle combat drones, the Wall Street Journal reported

“The long-term upside of providing Ukraine with the MQ-1C is significant and has the potential to drive the strategic course of the war in Ukraine’s favor,” the letter reads. 

The legislators added that Ukraine could use U.S. drones to "find and attack Russian warships in the Black Sea, breaking its coercive blockade and alleviating dual pressures on the Ukrainian economy and global food prices.” 

The Pentagon rejected Ukraine’s request for drones earlier in the month amid concerns that their technology could be stolen on the battlefield, according to the WSJ. 

The U.S. Defense Department declined to comment on the letter but said that reluctance to hand out the drones was caused by technical issues rather than fears of escalation, the WSJ reported. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK