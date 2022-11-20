WSJ: Russia to intensify attacks in eastern Ukraine after withdrawal from Kherson
November 20, 2022 4:40 pm
According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Russia’s retreat from Kherson, a “major blow for Moscow,” has freed around 20,000 troops to be redeployed to eastern Ukraine. Russian military leaders will be “under pressure to deliver results in Donbas after giving up Kherson,” WSJ reported, citing military analysts. Ukraine’s General Staff said Russian forces have been on the offensive near the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.