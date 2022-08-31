Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 31, 2022 9:30 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The new package of US security assistance should come in the next few days, national security spokesperson John Kirby said at a White House briefing. "We committed more than $13 billion of security assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and we will continue to do that," Kirby said.

