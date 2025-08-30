Kyiv Independent’s ‘Dare to Ukraine’ series returns for 2nd season set in Ukrainian village

The Kyiv Independent’s “Dare to Ukraine” wartime travel series returns for a second season, set in a Ukrainian village. It premiered on Aug. 30 and will release every Saturday for the next five weeks.



Last year, The Kyiv Independent launched “Dare to Ukraine,” an acclaimed video series showcasing Ukraine’s rich history and vibrant modern life beyond the war headlines. The first season featured six episodes, each spotlighting a unique location — Kyiv, Odesa, Lviv, Kharkiv, the Carpathians, and Chornobyl — and exploring how Russia’s war has impacted communities, businesses, and individuals.

The second season, “Dare to Ukraine: Village,” takes viewers beyond Ukraine’s bustling cities and into the heart of the countryside at a time when Russian attacks on the country’s urban areas are intensifying. For one month, host Masha Lavrova trades her fast-paced city lifestyle for a small village in Kyiv Oblast, living on a $500 budget — the average local monthly salary. Joined by her dog Letti and producer Valeriia, she navigates daily chores, meets neighbors, and discovers the challenges, resilience, and unexpected joys of rural life.

Backstage photo taken during the filming of the second season of the Kyiv Independent's wartime travel series, "Dare to Ukraine: Village." (The Kyiv Independent)

“Ukrainian villages are the heart and soul of our country. They have preserved our traditions, culture, and spirit despite centuries of foreign oppression. To explore Ukraine without visiting its villages is to miss its essence — where warm hospitality, incredible food, and stunning nature await. And while many abroad cannot travel to Ukraine during Russia’s war of aggression due to security risks, we created this show to give viewers a glimpse of the true Ukrainian experience,” says Toma Istomina, deputy chief editor at the Kyiv Independent.

“When people abroad hear ‘village in Ukraine,’ they might picture destruction or abandonment — and sadly, this is true where Russia has reached. I wanted to experience village life for myself while it is still possible. So much of our country — and who we are — lives there,” says host Masha Lavrova, a Kyiv native, who spent eight years living in cities across the U.S. and Australia before returning home after Russia’s full-scale invasion.

